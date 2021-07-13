CATS is transitioning to a new mobile app

If you use the CATS mobile app to ride the bus or light rail, get ready for some changes.

The transit service will phase out its old app and launch a new one. The new app will offer more ticket options as well as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

If you currently have a balance in the old app, CATS says you should use the money by Aug. 22 or exchange it for ride tokens.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

What will be exchanged :

Unused one ride ticket – 1 token for each unused ticket

Unused one day ticket – 3 tokens or option of printed one day pass

Unused weekly ticket – 7-day punch pass

Mobile Cash Wallet- tokens up to the value of remaining cash in the mobile wallet

Exchanges will be made through August 22, 2021. No cash refunds will be issued. Tokens can be used in both CATS fareboxes and ticket vending machines as payment for fare.

For additional information regarding the changes to the CATS Pass mobile ticketing app and how to exchange your unused passes or cash wallet, please visit the CATS website at www.ridetransit.org or contact CATS Customer Service at 704-336-7433.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte .

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.