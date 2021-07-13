‘Christmas in July’ fundraiser to benefit students

The Toys for Tots “Christmas In July” fundraiser will be held Saturday, July 31st at Lockhart Taylor Center, beginning at 7 p.m. in the form of a Senior Prom.

The theme of the event is “New Year, New Beginnings in July.” Guests from all over North and South Carolina are invited. Coordinator Vancine Sturdivant said she is truly excited and looking forward to the outpouring of participation and support from citizens.

Sturdivant said the reason why she began this event as a Senior Prom was because this was an event she and her spouse never shared together.

“Even though we chaperone the high school senior proms, we never went to one together as youths. I began to ask different couples did they attend their senior prom with the person they are currently with or married to and the answer would always be no,” Sturdivant said. “I felt this would be a great way to bring all these fantastic couples together. To get dressed in their gowns and tuxedos, look the soul mates in the eyes and just enjoy each other. Each couple or single person, whether married or not are to give me a song they want to be dedicated to them Saturday, July 31st and they are required to get on the floor and dance.”

DJ Leon Gatewood will play each request while Sturdivant recognizes the couples and call them on the floor to dance. Last year everyone joined in. One of the highlights of the last Senior Prom was the dancing of Mr. & Mrs. Carl & Carol Gibson.

Participants at the prom ranged in age from late 20s to their late 80s, which we called our “Golden Girls” a special table will be reserved for them. Mrs. Garletha Pratt will arrange for them to attend the prom. The ladies truly enjoyed their selves, especially watching Mrs. Sturdivant dance and change outfits. Magistrate Judge Weaver Thomas went to the “Golden Girls” and asked them to dance.

Photographers will be on site to capture every moment of the event and everyone could order pictures or get a photo that night.

A special “Thank You” goes out to South Piedmont Community College and Ms. Ann Teal whom always worked and supports every event we have for Toys for Tots. It is because of great supporters we, the Executive Board is able to do the things we do for the less fortunate families of Anson County. Door prizes and gifts will be awarded.

Tickets can be purchased from the Toys for Tots Executive Board, Vancine Sturdivant, Elissa Michelle Sturdivant, Union County, “Bugga” Sturdivant, Sheriff Landric Reid, Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club, Barbara Thomas, Erica Greene, Shunda Brown, Diane Carelock, Sabronia Dows, Showtime Tattoo Parlor, William “Bugga” Sturdivant, Sheila Chambers.