Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Tag Heuer teams up with Nintendo & Super Mario on a WearOS watch

By Ivan Jovin
gadgetsandwearables.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTag Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo and Super Mario on a limited edition smartwatch. At $2,150, the WearOS timepiece is for those with deep pockets!. We wrote a few days ago about the expected release. As we suspected, the device is based on Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch lineup. The company has recently released a Golf Edition of the same, and there are other iterations specifically made for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

gadgetsandwearables.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Nintendo Super Mario#Swiss#The Tag Heuer Super Mario#Super Mario Bros#Super Mushroom Pipe#Super Star#Tag Heuer Connected#Qualcomm#Gps#Fitbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon slashes price of AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

If you’re on the hunt for wireless earbuds of the best quality, you shouldn’t just be looking for headphone deals. Apple and Samsung have extended their rivalry into the space, so you should take advantage of AirPods deals and Samsung Galaxy Buds deals as these devices continue to raise the bar in terms of performance and features.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically handing out Fitbit smartwatches today

Summer provides countless opportunities to catch up on your health and fitness regimen, or start a new one, and one of the best ways to get going is with these Fitbit deals. Right now, at Best Buy, they are practically giving away Fitbit smart watches: you can save $30 on a Fitbit Charge 4, save $30 on a Fitbit Versa 3, and save $70 on a Fitbit Sense. These incredible offers can not only save you money, they can help upgrade your fitness and help monitor your health. Save huge, and increase your wellness potential by a factor of fun, right now at Best Buy.
NFLmarketresearchtelecast.com

TAG Heuer sells Mario smartwatches for $ 2,150

TAG Heuer and Nintendo worked together on a smartwatch. The TAG Heuer Connected X Super Mario costs 2150 US dollars in the USA and is based on the current Connected model from the Swiss watch manufacturer. The Mario watch runs with Wear OS, for which TAG Heuer and Nintendo have...
Googlemobileworldlive.com

TAG Heuer does super deal with Italian plumber

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer prepared to open the taps on a limited edition Super Mario-branded version of its Connected smartwatch, pitching the plucky character as a motivator for achieving daily fitness goals. TAG Heuer is preparing to put 2,000 Super Mario units on sale from 15 July, offering a range...
Lifestylexda-developers

Tag Heuer’s latest luxury smartwatch features Super Mario branding

Most smartwatches cost a few hundred bucks and focus on function over form, though that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re cheaply made or are unfashionable. If you want a really fashionable smartwatch crafted with ultra premium hardware, then you’ll have to shell out a lot more money, though you’ll have fewer brands to choose from. TAG Heuer is one Swiss luxury watchmaker that dabbles in making smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS software, and the company’s latest luxury smartwatch features Nintendo’s iconic Mario character.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Tag Heuer’s Super Mario smartwatch becomes livelier when you’re active

Tag Heuer has unveiled a collaboration with Nintendo surrounding a special Super Mario edition of its Connected smartwatch featuring Mario watch faces and animations. Tag Heuer’s watch releases on July 15th for a pricey $2,150 USD (roughly $2,681 CAD), which, surprisingly, matches the cost of the Watch company’s other Connected series devices. However, at least this one features have Mario as its main selling point.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

TAG Heuer x Super Mario Collaboration Reveal Set For Tuesday

TAG Heuer is a luxury watchmaker based in Sweden that designs and manufactures watches and fashion accessories. The chic brand has turned some heads recently by announcing that it has teamed up with Nintendo for a limited edition crossover with Super Mario. Here’s the teaser:. Coming Super Soon!. Power-up on...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tag Heuer and Nintendo announce collaboration and present luxury watch

Day, this year announced a new partnership with Nintendo and the first collaboration between the two, Connected Super Mario Limited Edition. The clock It is a version of the brand’s high-end smartwatch and is packed with features that link it to one of the best-selling series of games in the world.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Tag Heuer is launching a Super (expensive) Mario smartwatch

Tag Heuer is partnering with Nintendo to debut a Super Mario-themed smartwatch. The device is based on the Connected smartwatch platform. It will feature bespoke touches, including custom watch faces, a strap, and dial markings. Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is collaborating with Nintendo on a new limited edition Super Mario-themed...
Video GamesBusiness Insider

Nintendo's Unopened Super Mario 64 Sells For $1.56 Mln At Auction

(RTTNews) - A sealed copy of Nintendo's Super Mario 64 has been sold at an auction for $1.56 million, considered to be the highest price ever for a video game at auction. The Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, which conducted the auction, tweeted Sunday that the 1996 game was sold for a world record price. It smashed the previous record price of $870 thousand for an unopened copy of Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda on Friday.
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch boasts a gamification rewards system

Hit your daily step count with help from the Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch. This limited-edition smartwatch features a gamification rewards system. It unlocks new animations as you reach your step goals. In fact, Mario grows stronger when he gets a super mushroom. And you can keep the pace going with Mario on the pipe. What’s more, with five new Mario watch faces that run the gamut from discrete to flamboyant, you get a style to suit your mood. Moreover, with pulse management, GPS localization, a companion app, and Wear OS, this smartwatch has all the modern features you need. Furthermore, the sapphire crystal case and water resistance make this timepiece durable. Finally, with two straps, you can mix up your style. Getting your steps in is about to become more fun.
Electronicstechnave.com

Tag Heuer Super Mario Connected smartwatch revealed, and it'll only have 2,000 units

Swiss luxury watchmaker, Tag Heuer, has announced a collaboration with Super Mario through colourful teasers, and it makes many Mario fans getting their wallets ready (well, maybe the rich ones). It is not hard to guess that the project will be a Mario-themed watch as that's what Tag Heuer do. However, several media sites have already received detailed information regarding the product before it gets unveiled on 15 July.
Video GamesPosted by
The Dad

Watch a Sealed Copy of Super Mario 64 Sell for $1.5 Million at Auction

“What can we even say that would do this copy the justice it deserves? The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we’re really at a loss here. If you have had your heart set on obtaining the highest graded copy of the single best-selling video game on the Nintendo 64 — the first 3D adventure of Nintendo’s mascot, Mario — we only have one piece of advice: this is not an opportunity to waste.”
Video GamesKTLA.com

Will Super Mario power up your Netflix queue?

Netflix has hired veteran video game executive Mike Verdu, signaling the video streaming service is poised to expand into another fertile field of entertainment. Verdu’s addition as Netflix’s vice president of game development, confirmed July 15, 2021, comes as the company seeks to sustain the momentum it gathered last year when people turned to the video streaming service to get through lockdowns imposed during the pandemic.
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

Rockley Photonics clinic-on-the-wrist might be built into a future Apple Watch

Rockley Photonics has unveiled today its game-changing health monitoring wearable to be used in trial studies. It can track core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, glucose trends and much more from the wrist. There is a good chance the tech will be incorporated in future Apple Watches and other fitness trackers and smartwatches.
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

Amazon may be working on a GPS & Alexa-enabled smartwatch for kids

Amazon has reportedly been looking to enter the kids smartwatch market with a GPS and Alexa-enabled wearable. The kids market is currently dominated by Garmin and Fitbit, with Apple also looking to make some headway. There are lots of small brands, though, fighting for a slice of the pie. If things go as planned, soon another big brand might join this space – Amazon.
LifestylePosted by
Android Police

Who wants to buy a $2,000 Super Mario-themed Wear OS watch?

When luxury watch brand Tag Heuer announced its Connected Wear OS smartwatch last year, we were flabbergasted at the price — it started at $1,800 for the most basic version. The Swiss watchmaker has found an ingenious way to charge even more money for it, however. Enter the Super Mario Limited Edition version, costing a whopping $2,150.
The Verge

The Apple Watch Series 6 is $279 at Best Buy and Amazon

The best deal available today is on the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity. Usually $399, it’s just $279 at Best Buy through Saturday, July 24th. Amazon is honoring this deal, too, even going a bit lower with a $265 price (though, act fast as Amazon’s stock tends to sell out faster than Best Buy’s). The thing is, this price cut is limited to the Product Red colorway that has a red aluminum case and a red sport band. This is great news for people who can’t get enough of the color red in their lives, but it’s probably not most people’s first choice in terms of how they’d like their Apple Watch to look. It’s hard to argue with the price, though. We’ve seen it sell for $20 less than this, but not since late in April. Read our review of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy