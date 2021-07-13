Tag Heuer teams up with Nintendo & Super Mario on a WearOS watch
Tag Heuer has teamed up with Nintendo and Super Mario on a limited edition smartwatch. At $2,150, the WearOS timepiece is for those with deep pockets!. We wrote a few days ago about the expected release. As we suspected, the device is based on Tag Heuer’s Connected smartwatch lineup. The company has recently released a Golf Edition of the same, and there are other iterations specifically made for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.gadgetsandwearables.com
Comments / 0