Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns deputies: Online tip leads to man’s arrest on child porn charge

By Katie Voitik, Action News Jax
WOKV
 16 days ago
ST.JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip indicating a person may be using an electronic device to distribute, trade or receive child sexual abuse imagery.

Through an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office, police were able to obtain the information needed to establish a search warrant.

The officers conducted a search warrant and determined the suspect to be Alexander Vigoureux.

Once officers were there, they were able to interview the suspect and seized multiple devices and found

After interviews were conducted, multiple electronic devices were seized from the residence and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as 10 years old were found.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Mr. Vigoureux, and he subsequently turned himself in and was arrested for 4 counts of possession of child pornography.

ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
