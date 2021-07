EMU Tennis Collects ITA All-Academic Team Honor

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association is proud to announce the 2021 Division III Women's and Men's ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams. In order to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, the individual must have had at least a 3.50 GPA for the 2020-21 academic year. To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must have held a team GPA of 3.20 or higher for the 2020-21 academic year.