Wisconsin State

Bid for Robotics State Championship Ends in Semi-Finals

whitewaterbanner.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitewater High School Robotics Advisor and Banner Volunteer. Whitewater High School’s FIRST Robotics Team Ferradermis competed in the unofficial Wisconsin State Championship in Manitowoc at the Lakeshore Robotics Education Center on Saturday, July 10. The team’s day ended in the semi-finals, with a hard fought battle that included the entirety of the Ferradermis alliance that won the first of four qualifier events on June 19, along with the captain of the runner-up alliance from that same day. The teams knew each other’s strengths and weaknesses well.

