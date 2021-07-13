The Volatility Spike Is Coming: What The Trendlines Are Saying

When negative stock market volatility strikes, one common mistake Fisher Investments finds too many investors make is reacting to very short-term moves. A rocky day, week or even month can often fool stock market investors whose goal is investing to fund long retirements into abandoning or avoiding stocks—despite the fact stocks’ long-term returns may be necessary to fund those very retirements. To many, this calls for carefully considering your comfort level with day-to-day swings when determining the mix of stocks, bonds, cash and other securities you own—an important point. But Fisher Investments also thinks you must weigh your investment time horizon—and what stocks have done over longer periods.
Comments / 0