The Volatility Spike Is Coming: What The Trendlines Are Saying

By Saturday, July 10, Tesla had begun transmitting over-the-air Full Self Driving (FSD) software updates. Even though many Tesla owners who paid for FSD still have to wait to get this version of FSD, the update seemed to please the markets — Tesla stock soared in value following the update. But the positive vibes were short-lived, as the stock plummeted the next day. The downward trend continued through to the end of the week. What’s going on with Tesla stock volatility these days?