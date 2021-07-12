Lady A’s Charles Kelley hospitalized with appendicitis, causing the trio to cancel their first post-pandemic set

Mickey Guyton turns the spotlight on another aspect of her story -- and champions her fans' stories, too -- in "Remember Her Name," the title track of her upcoming new album. The track is a message of perseverance and strength. “Remember the fire / Remember her face / She felt the storm and danced out in the pouring rain,” Mickey sings in the soaring chorus. “Remember her laughing / Through all the pain / Remember the girl that didn’t let anything get in her way / Remember her name...”