Lady A’s Charles Kelley hospitalized with appendicitis, causing the trio to cancel their first post-pandemic set

By Carena Liptak
thenew93q.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady A will have to wait just a little bit longer to get back onstage in front of their fans. Over the weekend, the trio was planning to play their first in-person live show since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 16 months ago. Unfortunately, though, they never made it to the stage. A day before the group planned to play Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest, a bout of appendicitis sent singer Charles Kelley to the hospital.

Musicwbwn.com

Lady A’s Charles Kelley Moves Out From Behind the Drums to Find His Voice

Lady A‘s Charles Kelley shares that before he found his voice as a lead singer, he got his musical start as a drummer…but not a good one. “Something that most people probably don’t know is I actually first started playing drums before I realized I could sing. And you know, I wasn’t a very good drummer.”
Celebritieswfav951.com

Chris Lane Asks For Prayers For Hospitalized Son

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's one-month-old son, Dutton, has been hospitalized in Nashville. While there are no details about the situation, Chris posted a story on Instagram yesterday (Monday, July 5th) with the caption, “Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers.”. Chris and...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: Lady A Revisits First No.1 Single “I Run To You” Within A Post-2020 Context

On January 26, 2009, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood released their song “I Run To You” as the third and final single ahead of the trio’s self-titled debut album, Lady Antebellum. The three artists joined forces in Nashville in 2006. Garnering attention, performing the Music City venue circuit, they landed a record deal with Capitol Records the next year.
Musictheridgefieldpress.com

Robert Plant Performs First Post-Pandemic Concert With Saving Grace

Robert Plant appeared onstage for his first post-pandemic show on Monday night in Worthington, England, performing with his band Saving Grace for the first time since 2019. Originally scheduled to tour the U.S. in March 2020, Saving Grace’s plans fell through with the pandemic, and Plant and company are now finishing up the remainder of their United Kingdom shows that were postponed due to Covid.
Musicthenew93q.com

“Remember Her Name”: Mickey Guyton spotlights courage, resilience in her just-released album title track

Mickey Guyton turns the spotlight on another aspect of her story -- and champions her fans' stories, too -- in "Remember Her Name," the title track of her upcoming new album. The track is a message of perseverance and strength. “Remember the fire / Remember her face / She felt the storm and danced out in the pouring rain,” Mickey sings in the soaring chorus. “Remember her laughing / Through all the pain / Remember the girl that didn’t let anything get in her way / Remember her name...”

