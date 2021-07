Welcome to Lake Geneva! Deutsche Hospitality has plans for a further Zleep Hotel in Switzerland. The Zleep Hotel Lausanne in the municipality of Chavannes-près-Renens is the second venture to be announced in addition to the Zleep Hotel Zurich Kloten. It is scheduled to open for business in 2023. The new hotel will form part of a mixed-use concept including 300 student apartments, 30 further residential units, retail outlets, offices and public car parks. Deutsche Hospitality will be introducing its economy brand to a country in which it already maintains a presence in the form of the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédère Davos. Two IntercityHotels are also in the planning pipeline - the IntercityHotel Zurich Airport and the IntercityHotel Geneva Airport.