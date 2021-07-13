Decreased intersubject synchrony in dynamic valence ratings of sad movie contents in dysphoric individuals

The assessment of disease activity is fundamental in the management of chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Previous studies with small patient numbers found an increase of corneal immune cell infiltrates as a potential marker of inflammation in patients with CIDP. However, its clinical relevance remained unclear. The present study aimed to determine whether the amount of corneal inflammatory cells (CIC) measured by corneal confocal microscopy (CCM) detects disease activity in CIDP. CIC were measured in 142 CCM-investigations of 97 CIDP-patients. Data on clinical disease activity, disability (INCAT-ODSS) and need for therapy escalation at the timepoint of CCM, 3 and 6 months later were analyzed depending CIC-count. Pathological spontaneous activity during electromyography was examined as another possible biomarker for disease activity in comparison to CIC-count. An increased CIC-count at baseline was found in patients with clinical disease activity and disability progression in the following 3–6 months. An increase to more than 25 CIC/mm2 had a sensitivity of 0.73 and a specificity of 0.71 to detect clinical disease activity and a sensitivity of 0.77 and a specificity of 0.64 to detect disability progression (increasing INCAT-ODSS) in the following 6 months. An increase to more than 50 CIC/mm2 had a sensitivity of about 0.51 and a specificity of 0.91 to detect clinical disease activity and a sensitivity of 0.53 and a specificity of 0.80 to detect disability progression. CIC count is a non-invasive biomarker for the detection of disease activity in the following 6 months in CIDP.