Revisiting the Comprehensive Plan | Letter

The Cornwall Plan of Conservation & Development is a ten-year, state-mandated, planning document, meant to guide growth while identifying strategies to protect important resources and attributes of Cornwall. The 2020 plan was an expansive effort that engaged a large cross-section of our town on the issues, numbers, and how we move Cornwall forward in the right ways. The plan sets the table for many initiatives the town will undertake. The town has completed several studies over the last few years, which examined the location and usage of our municipal facilities and infrastructure, the health of our downtown, how to address affordable housing, and senior housing. Those studies, as well as other initiatives, along with lots of direct citizen involvement formed the backbone of the adopted plan and lead it on a focused path to implementation.