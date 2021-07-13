Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Revisiting the Comprehensive Plan | Letter

By Opinion
Islands Sounder
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of the San Juans draw attention to the proposed Comp plan update. The update is a time for both planning and compliance review. Compliance with the basic GMA goals to:. Encourage development in urban areas, reduce sprawl in rural areas and encourage the availability of suitably zoned land...

www.islandssounder.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Urban Sprawl#Affordable Housing#Land Use#Comp#Gma#Cd P#The Eastsound Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Bethlehem, NYtownofbethlehem.org

Comprehensive Plan Update Committee Tuesday 7/27 6:00 pm at Delmar EMS building

The Comprehensive Plan Update Committee will meet in-person at 6:00 pm at the Delmar-Bethlehem EMS Building, 114 Adams Street, Delmar. The meeting agenda will include a discussion of existing and desired future land uses within the hamlets and surrounding areas of the Town. The public is invited to either attend in person or participate via Zoom.
Lexington, MAWicked Local

Work picks up on Lexington's first comprehensive plan since 2003

Managing the day-to-day business of a town like Lexington can be hard enough, but how do officials make sure their towns are set up for success in the long term? The answer is a comprehensive plan, sometimes called a master plan. While these are not required by state law in Massachusetts, most communities rely on them, according to Planning Director Amanda Loomis. Comprehensive plans lay out how physical development should happen in a community, taking into account housing, transportation, recreation, and more.
Food & DrinksPLANetizen

How Urban Design and Infrastructure Affects Public Health and Dignity

A panel of experts at the Shared Mobility Summit examined how poor infrastructure affects public health and dignity, reports Jeff McMahon. Neuroscientist Robin Mazumber pointed to hardships endured by the elderly and mentally ill: "[Poor infrastructure] caused loneliness. It contributed to a sedentary lifestyle." For Mazumber, a focus on universal design is key to making cities and the public realm more accessible and comfortable for all.
PoliticsBBC

Cotswolds social housing plans will be carbon zero, council says

Plans are under way to demolish 24 homes dating back to the 1950s to make way for eco-friendly social housing. Cotswold District Council is working with Bromford Housing Association to build 28 homes in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire. The council will also fund eco-features such as air source heat pumps instead of...
Ossining, NYriverjournalonline.com

The Village Board of Trustees Adopts the Village’s Comprehensive Plan Update

Village of Ossining Board of Trustees unanimously adopted “Ossining Tomorrow,” the Village’s Comprehensive Plan Update. The approval of the Comprehensive Plan Update sets a deliberate course for how we will work to grow, preserve, and improve our Village over the decade to come. This Comprehensive Plan Update is considered both...
MyChesCo

Oxford Borough Comprehensive Plan Community Survey

OXFORD, PA — Oxford Borough is in the process of developing a Comprehensive Plan, which will guide important land-use policies and decisions for the next 10 years. The Borough’s Task Force, comprised of citizens and neighbors, would like input from residents as they seek to formulate strategies that can be implemented by the Borough.
Opelika, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Opelika begins work on new 2040 comprehensive plan to guide city's future

Leaders from Opelika’s city council and planning commission came together Tuesday to begin working on a new comprehensive plan that will guide the city’s growth over the next two decades. The Opelika 2040 Comprehensive Plan will address the city’s future in terms of land use, economic development, housing, transportation, community...
Altoona, WIaltoona.wi.us

City of Altoona Comprehensive Plan Survey and Community Visioning Workshop

CITY OF ALTOONA COMPREHENSIVE PLAN SURVEY AND COMMUNITY VISIONING WORKSHOP. Come take part in developing the community's vision for the future by participating in an interactive survey and workshop hosted by the City of Altoona and their planning consultant, Vandewalle & Associates. Website: https://www.altoonacompplan.com/. For additional information on the event...
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

Beaufort asks for public input on Comprehensive Plan working draft

The Department of Community & Economic Development has completed a working draft of the City of Beaufort’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan. The draft was presented to City Council at its July 13 meeting, and is now available on the City’s website for review and comments from stakeholders and the public. The...
Delta County Independent

Comprehensive Plan agenda item doesn’t go as planned, further clarifications desired by planning commission

On Monday, July 12, the Delta Planning Commission had a regular meeting in which one agenda item was to review the new City of Delta Comprehensive Plan’s policies and goals. However, that agenda item did not necessarily go as planned, as misconceptions and confusion arose regarding the plan and the power it would hold over the city for the foreseeable future.
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Bangor officials update the city’s economic comprehensive plan

BANGOR — City officials are further updating their economic development strategic plan. Bangor Economic Development Director Tanya Emery updated city officials about further developments of the city’s economic comprehensive plan during the bi-weekly Business and Economic Development Committee meeting. She said the plan is to develop an economic development strategy...
Dyer, INNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Region infrastructure lacks planning

It seems to me that there is no overall planning on the roads and other public infrastructure in Northwest Indiana. I am going to point out two glaring examples of what I mean. The first one is in Dyer and it has to do with U.S. 30 and Castlewood and Northwinds Drive and the upcoming opening of The Dairy Belle Ice Cream store.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: City residents need thorough look at land use plan

A future land use map for Charlottesville is being developed, and many people still do not know that this process is in progress. Presently in front of the Planning Commission and under the study of a consulting group from Northern Virginia, what is being proposed is very important for all citizens as it entails much change.
Cornwall, CTcornwallct.org

Revisiting the Why: Cornwall POCD

The Cornwall Plan of Conservation & Development is a ten-year, state-mandated, planning document, meant to guide growth while identifying strategies to protect important resources and attributes of Cornwall. The 2020 plan was an expansive effort that engaged a large cross-section of our town on the issues, numbers, and how we move Cornwall forward in the right ways. The plan sets the table for many initiatives the town will undertake. The town has completed several studies over the last few years, which examined the location and usage of our municipal facilities and infrastructure, the health of our downtown, how to address affordable housing, and senior housing. Those studies, as well as other initiatives, along with lots of direct citizen involvement formed the backbone of the adopted plan and lead it on a focused path to implementation.
Cottage Grove, WIhngnews.com

Town reaches halfway point in new comprehensive plan; disagreements loom on rurality vs. urbanization

The town of Cottage Grove is halfway through development of a new comprehensive plan, with a completion date set for sometime in winter of 2022, town officials confirmed. Representatives from the municipality said the comprehensive planning process began last winter, with hopes to use the plan as a guide for the next 10 to 20 years of economic growth, development, housing, and resource preservation in the town.

Comments / 0

Community Policy