Orcas Island Drive-In Cinema to present two films

By Life
Islands Sounder
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orcas Island Drive-In Cinema presented by the Orcas Island Film Festival will open for two fantastic films on July 16 and 17. The first feature is the 1987 comedy classic, “The Princess Bride” starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin and Wallace Shawn. The second feature is a brand new film not released yet, “Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story.” Valerie Taylor, a pioneering scuba diver who has dedicated her life to exposing the myth surrounding our fear of sharks. Featuring a stranger than fiction script, the making of Jaws, a magnetic heroine, and that most charismatic and terrifying of screen creatures, sharks; this powerful and visually sumptuous 90-minute feature documentary draws on incredible re-mastered film footage captured over 50 years.

www.islandssounder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Wallace Shawn
Person
Cary Elwes
Person
Robin Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orcas Island#Drive In#Shark
