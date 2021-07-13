AI Can ‘Paint’ Entire Surreal 3D Artworks With Only A Word Of Your Choice

Although text recognition has significantly evolved over the years, state-of-the-art (SOTA) models still struggle in the wild scenarios due to complex backgrounds, varying fonts, uncontrolled illuminations, distortions and other artefacts. This is because such models solely depend on visual information for text recognition, thus lacking semantic reasoning capabilities. In this paper, we argue that semantic information offers a complementary role in addition to visual only. More specifically, we additionally utilize semantic information by proposing a multi-stage multi-scale attentional decoder that performs joint visual-semantic reasoning. Our novelty lies in the intuition that for text recognition, the prediction should be refined in a stage-wise manner. Therefore our key contribution is in designing a stage-wise unrolling attentional decoder where non-differentiability, invoked by discretely predicted character labels, needs to be bypassed for end-to-end training. While the first stage predicts using visual features, subsequent stages refine on top of it using joint visual-semantic information. Additionally, we introduce multi-scale 2D attention along with dense and residual connections between different stages to deal with varying scales of character sizes, for better performance and faster convergence during training. Experimental results show our approach to outperform existing SOTA methods by a considerable margin.
