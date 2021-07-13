Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Commentary: Grant makers must fund the big dreams of the youth movement

By Sarah Audelo The Fulcrum (TNS)
Killeen Daily Herald
 13 days ago

Individuals and organizations invested millions of dollars to turn out the youth vote in the 2020 elections. Youth civic engagement groups saw their budgets double and even triple. The results of this investment in the energy, innovation and vision of young leaders were stunning: 50 percent of young people (ages 18-29) voted in the 2020 presidential election — an 11-point increase from 2016, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University. The old stereotypes — young people don't vote, don't bother contacting them — were finally put to rest.

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Organizations#Economy#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Elections
Related
Midland County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Midland Youth Action Council funds youth study

The Midland County Youth Action Council recently granted $10,000 to The Legacy Center for Community Success. The grant will support the upcoming Attitudes & Behaviors Study, also known as the Midland County Youth Study, which will be conducted this fall by The Legacy Center and Midland Kids First. Every five...
Oregon Stateyouthtoday.org

Oregon disadvantaged children and youth program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Child/Youth Development, Opportunity Ga. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!. Can't see the text...
Raleigh, NCcbs17

Cancer advocates rally for funding for youth tobacco prevention

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Cancer advocates from across North Carolina gathered at the Capitol Wednesday morning to rally for funding for the state’s youth tobacco prevention programs. Advocates say the legislature’s current budget does not dedicate any money to prevention programs that have been proven in other states to reduce...
Madison County, IAWinterset Madisonian

Funds distributed to GMCCF grant recipients

The Greater Madison County Community Foundation is a charitable foundation created by and for local citizens to improve the quality of life in Madison County, Iowa. Grant funding comes from a portion of gaming receipts generated by casinos in Iowa and this year $100,462 in funds was awarded to local organizations as board members presented checks to 13 recipients. “We […]
Advocacyredlakenationnews.com

First Nations Now Accepting Proposals for 2021 Native Youth and Culture Fund Grants

LONGMONT, Colo. (July 15, 2021) – First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) today announced it is accepting proposals for the Native Youth and Culture Fund (NYCF) for programs that focus on youth and that support the perpetuation of traditional ecological knowledge, spirituality, and the intergenerational transfer of knowledge systems, resulting in compassion, respect, dignity, reverence for nature, and care for each other and the Earth.
Holland, MIsecondwavemedia.com

CFHZ grants to boost services for seniors, patients and youth

The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area (CFHZ) has announced its first round of competitive grants awarded this year for projects and strategies that support, improve, and enhance the Holland/Zeeland area. The grants are funded through the Community’s Endowment, which is the community’s philanthropic resource that will always be available...
Clermont, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

$600k grant to LifeStream Behavioral Center will fund Youth Recovery Care Center startup

On June 24, LifeStream Behavioral Center was notified of the grant award by the Live Well Foundation of South Lake. “Live Well Foundation of South Lake chose to address the youth in our county who have reported increased anxiety, depression, trauma, feelings of isolation and a negative perception of the future,” said Dr. Kasey Kesselring, board chair of the Live Well Foundation. “In funding LifeStream’s Youth Recovery Care Center, Live Well Foundation can support an organization that proactively addresses mental health in South Lake County.”
Ypsilanti, MIdbusiness.com

Youth Justice Fund

The Youth Justice Fund in Ypsilanti is an organization that tries to assist citizens, sentenced as youth to a term of imprisonment, with services and resources necessary to ensure full participation in their communities. Led by activists, faith-based leaders, attorneys, social workers, local small business owners, and concerned citizens, the organization offers many programs for those it aims to help. The fund pairs with local businesses to provide returning citizens jobs, along with the opportunity to be financially independent, and giving them the skills to be successful in the workplace and beyond. It also offers housing, transportation, education, and healing and health programs.
RetailWarren Times Observer

Youth movement seen with jobs

Kids these days, right? Lazy, ungrateful, good-for-nothing so-and-sos … right?. Maybe not, as U.S. employers are discovering the population willing to step in and take the jobs others are unwilling to do is a bit younger than they are used to. Analysts suggest part of the reason for the speed...
Adrian, ORArgus Observer Online

Nonprofit utilizes grant funds through summer programs for the youth in Adrian

ADRIAN — Due to the grant from the K-12 Summer Learning Fund of Oregon Community Foundation, the youth in Adrian are able to participate in a variety of summer activities. The foundation has funded the grant in order to assist school-age children in Oregon make up for the education, social connection and engagement that were lost during the shut-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aspen, COAspen Times

Guest commentary: Petition for change RETT funding is off-base

I‘m declining to sign any petitions to change the Wheeler Opera House Real Estate Transfer Tax. Period. Colorado just voted to repeal the Gallagher amendment, which put budgetary controls into law which attempted to stabilize residential property tax rates. It ended up devastating special districts (hospitals, fire, ambulance, libraries) and levying unsustainable taxes on commercial properties.
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Dream must not be allowed to die

Earlier this month, a federal district court judge in Texas declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) illegal, upending the lives of millions of Dreamers. The decision will undoubtedly be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which can and should overturn the ruling. But the Senate is in the best position to respond to this ruling — by creating a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

MMC Foundation grant to help youth affected by pandemic

Meadville Medical Center Foundation is offering a $150,000 grant to a local nonprofit to help youth affected by the broad consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic within the community. "Countless children in our community have been negatively impacted by the consequences of the pandemic," Don Rhoten, president of the foundation, said...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Student Poverty Data Flawed

On July 29, the Milwaukee school board will formally receive a letter from Milwaukee College Prep charter schools announcing that it is ending its relationship with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). College Prep’s plan is to transfer its charters to UW-Milwaukee, taking with them some 2000 students. The dispute between the schools concerned additional payments College Prep believed it was entitled to; MPS felt differently.
New York City, NYtouro.edu

Touro Receives HRSA Grant to Help At-Risk Youth

Touro College has been awarded a four-year $1.7 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to offer master’s students from the Graduate School of Social Work (GSSW) and School of Health Sciences (SHS) interprofessional training and paid fieldwork targeted to help at-risk youth. Program applications are...
Tooele, UTtooelecity.org

Youth Recreation Grant Program

Each year the Tooele City Mayor holds an Annual Benefit Golf Tournament to raise funds for local leadership scholarships and local youth recreation programs. Thanks to our sponsors in 2021 the tournament had proceeds of over $16,000. $1,500 will go toward three (3) $500 leadership scholarships at Tooele High School. The remaining money will benefit local youth recreation programs through a grant process. Follow this link for more information and to submit an application //tooelecity.org/mayors-youth-recreation-grants/
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Guest Commentary | House and treat our youthful offenders in Santa Cruz

As part of the governor’s “commitment to providing more treatment and rehabilitative services for youth closer to home” under Senate Bill 823, the state is closing the juvenile prison in Stockton (“DJJ”). This means that Santa Cruz County will soon be tasked with housing and treating our youthful offenders. Due to a lack of infrastructure, we don’t currently have anywhere to house these young people in Santa Cruz. There are good reasons for that. While many counties have built bigger juvenile facilities over the last 20 years, our county has reduced the number of youth in custody through modern approaches to delinquency, like diverting youth away from incarceration and into programming. This was the right choice. Probation offices across the country have emulated our model. But now we must pivot to accommodate the handful of youth who require secure housing while they get treatment. This will require collaboration on every level, from grassroots community support to a push for more state funding. We believe that our county is uniquely suited to heed this call given our history as juvenile justice leaders.
Tigard, ORPosted by
The Times

Big dreams abound for Tigard youth councilor

Tigard High School junior Aishiki Nag has her eye on science, civics, social justice - and the U.S. Senate.An incoming Tigard High School junior, who would eventually like to enter the political arena, was recently selected as the newest Tigard youth councilor. Aishiki Nag officially took over her duties July 1, assuming a one-year, non-voting position on the Tigard City Council. Nag was one of three "highly accomplished" young people interviewed by Tigard Mayor Jason Snider, Council President Heidi Lueb and the most recent Tigard youth councilor, Emilio Calderon, for the position, according to a city news release. The...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

Governor Awards Developing Youth Talent Grants

From left to right: Sign language interpreter Thomas Beyer, DED Director Tony Goins, Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea, Gov. Ricketts, and Behlen Manufacturing Chairman & CEO Phil Raimondo. Lincoln, NE (July 22, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that Behlen Manufacturing Company and Great Plains Health as the recipients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy