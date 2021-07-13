Commentary: Grant makers must fund the big dreams of the youth movement

As part of the governor’s “commitment to providing more treatment and rehabilitative services for youth closer to home” under Senate Bill 823, the state is closing the juvenile prison in Stockton (“DJJ”). This means that Santa Cruz County will soon be tasked with housing and treating our youthful offenders. Due to a lack of infrastructure, we don’t currently have anywhere to house these young people in Santa Cruz. There are good reasons for that. While many counties have built bigger juvenile facilities over the last 20 years, our county has reduced the number of youth in custody through modern approaches to delinquency, like diverting youth away from incarceration and into programming. This was the right choice. Probation offices across the country have emulated our model. But now we must pivot to accommodate the handful of youth who require secure housing while they get treatment. This will require collaboration on every level, from grassroots community support to a push for more state funding. We believe that our county is uniquely suited to heed this call given our history as juvenile justice leaders.