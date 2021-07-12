Cancel
Oronoco, MN

Byron Man Injured in Weekend Motorcycle Crash

By Andy Brownell
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 18 days ago
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Oronoco sent a Byron man to the hospital with what were described as moderate injuries. Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 800 block of Second Avenue Northwest in Oronoco around 7 PM Saturday after a Rochester woman driving the motorcycle unexpectedly entered the cul-de-sac and was not able to turn around. A spokesman says 42-year-old Krista Lane was going around 30-35 miles per hour and apparently laid the motorcycle down on the pavement when it became clear she would not be able to stop or make the tight turn.

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

