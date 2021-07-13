'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

The Crown, The Mandalorian, WandaVision and Ted Lasso topped the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which were announced this morning. HBO/HBO Max leads the nominations in totals by platform/network with 130. Netflix has the second-most nominations with 129, and rounding out the top four are Disney+ with 71 and NBC with 46. Warner Bros Television, which produces shows like Ted Lasso, The Kominsky Method, Lovecraft Country and The Flight Attendant, was the most-nominated studio with 79. The studio scored three Comedy Series nominations (most of any studio), six comedy directing nominations (out of seven), three in comedy writing, three in comedy lead actor and lead actress (out of five), five supporting comedy actor (out of eight, including four for Ted Lasso), and more.