'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown" and “Ted Lasso,” among the TV shows that helped distract America during an oppressive pandemic year, are in the hunt for Emmy recognition. The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)...

