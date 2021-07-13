Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

When Did Beyoncé Start Becoming Popular? - Tackling One of the Most Common Problems in NLP: Q/A

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hello! Today I’d like to explain how to solve one of the most troublesome tasks in NLP — question answering. We’ll be labeling the SQuAD2.0 dataset with the help of Toloka-Kit — a Python library for data labeling projects that helps data scientists and ML engineers build scalable ML pipelines. But feel free to go with a different option, like Vertex AI, for instance. Let’s dive right in.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

481
Followers
7K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nlp#Vertex Ai#Nlp#Wikipedia#American#Destiny S Child#Q A#Api#Oauth#Train Data#Normans#Normandy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Python
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldkezi.com

These are the most popular emojis on the planet

Millennials and Gen Zers in the United States may not think the "laughing" emoji 😂 is cool anymore, but a majority of emoji users around the world disagree, according to a new study. The "laugh out loud" 😂face is officially the world's most popular emoji, according to researchers from Adobe...
Posted by
Amomama

Model Gets Banned from a Flight Because of Her Outfit

Deniz Saypinar, a female bodybuilder and fitness model on Instagram, was left speechless when she was forbidden from boarding a plane due to the outfit she had on. The Turkish athlete had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth to Miami on July 8 in order to attend Swim Week, but when it was time to board, the agent at the gate stopped her dead in her tracks.
Sciencestlouisnews.net

When did humans start experimenting with alcohol and drugs?

Humans constantly alter the world. We fire fields, turn forests into farms, and breed plants and animals. But humans don't just reshape our external world - we engineer our internal worlds, and reshape our minds. One way we do this is by upgrading our mental "software", so to speak, with...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fisherman who killed Kostis, a Greek island's beloved rare seal, by 'blasting it with a spear gun at close range' is wanted by authorities

A fisherman who killed a Greek Island's beloved endangered seal by allegedly blasting the animal with a spear gun at a close range is wanted by authorities. Greek authorities are searching for the killer of Kostis, a monk seal who became the mascot of Alonnisos island, a marine protected area, after surviving a cyclone and endearing himself to locals.
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Man whose conspiracy theorist mother compared NHS workers to Nazis says she is ‘beyond help’

Sebastian Shemirani, the son of former nurse turned notorious conspiracy theorist Kate Shemirani, believes that his mother is now “definitely beyond help.”Kate Shemirani sparked widespread shock and condemnation after she appeared at an anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday where she compared NHS nurses and doctors distributing the Covid-19 vaccines to Nazis criminals who were executed after WWII. Footage shared online saw Shermirani say: “At the Nuremberg trials, the doctors and nurses stood trial and they hung.” Her appalling remarks were greeted by cheers and applause at those who attended the so-called ‘debate.’Did Kate Shemirani just...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy