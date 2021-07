Show up on Stories every day: Instagram is all about building that tight community so it’s no surprise that you should be showing your face every day in your IG Stories. Your followers want to hear from you so start a conversation and make it authentic whether that means showing up unfiltered, sharing the behind the scenes, sharing your journey or just your knowledge — make it a place where people feel connected to you. At the end of the day, people want to do business with people so become the face of your brand and show up for your audience. That’s probably the best thing you can do to build and maintain trust with your clients, and trust is what’s going to convert.