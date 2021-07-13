Top 5 Songs Released This Week, July 4–11

It's Tuesday again, so that means it's time for your weekly music roundup. Read on for sets to look forward to and shows happening this week. It's not an error code, 100 gecs are set to bring hyper-pop to the Paper Tiger on Saturday, November 13. The band, composed of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, are perhaps most famed for their hit "Money Machine" (it was popular on TikTok in 2019). Their noisy and catchy debut album 1000 gecs was met with critical acclaim, though some dismissed it entirely as meme music. The duo has collaborated with artists like Charli xcx, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito. During quarantine, they even headlined a music festival in the game Minecraft. Tickets go on sale this Friday July 16, at 10 a.m.