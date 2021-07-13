Cancel
'80s and '90s Kids, Rejoice! The Original Trapper Keeper Is Back!

By Christa Emmer
ourcommunitynow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo back in time this fall with a new Trapper Keeper folder. Back-to-school shopping season is just around the corner, and parents may find a little bit of nostalgia on the shelves. Mead is bringing back its popular plastic binder, the Trapper Keeper. For kids in the '80s and '90s, the Trapper Keeper was a must-have accessory at school. The plastic three-binder had a wrap-around flap closure and came in designs like puppies, kittens, unicorns, and even Sonic the Hedgehog.

ourcommunitynow.com

