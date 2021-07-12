Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Sweet Molly’s Creamery

myrtlebeach.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet Molly’s Creamery has 2 convenient locations on the Grand Strand! One location is located at Broadway at the Beach in Celebrity Circle, and the other is located in Barefoot Landing! Sweet Molly’s has been open in Myrtle Beach since 2004 and is named after one of their rescue dogs named Molly. A portion of their revenues are donated to local animal rescue groups, and they even have a sundae on the menu just for dogs! They use high-quality ingredients in small batches to make exceptional super-premium ice cream. There are various 22 flavors available daily, including homemade frozen yogurt, sorbet, smoothies, shakes, and ice cream.

www.myrtlebeach.com

Comments / 0

