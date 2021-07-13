Cancel
U.S. Politics

French rush to get vaccinated after president's warning

By CONSTANTIN GOUVY, ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — More than 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in less than a day, according to figures released Tuesday, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save the summer vacation season and the French economy. Some bristled at President Emmanuel Macron’s...

Emmanuel Macron
#French#Ap
Europe
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
