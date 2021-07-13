Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisions annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September.

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sputnik#Sovereign#Russian#Ap#Indian#Rdif#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Russia
Related
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

World Bank: Coup and Coronavirus Shrink Myanmar's Economy by 18%

BANGKOK - Myanmar's economy is forecast to shrink by 18% as it grapples with the coronavirus and the political turmoil unleashed by a coup, the World Bank said Monday. The contracting economy threatens millions with poverty, joblessness and hunger. A decade ago, the Southeast Asian nation was seen as a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Argentina raises heat on Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina, one of the first countries to widely use Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, has ratcheted up pressure on Moscow over delays in the arrival of second doses that are holding back its COVID-19 inoculation campaign. The South American country’s government sent a letter to Russian state...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Chile approves emergency use of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile’s Institute of Public Health approved emergency use of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19, joining the country’s already massive inoculation program, the institute said in a statement. One of the institute’s experts voted against the approval, and two abstained, asking for more information about the efficacy...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Kazakhstan considers producing second Russian vaccine locally

ALMATY, July 19 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his cabinet on Monday to look into the possibility of importing and locally producing the Russian-developed Sputnik Light vaccine, his office said. The Central Asian nation already produces the Sputnik V vaccine, developed earlier, at a local plant in addition...
HealthImperial Valley Press Online

Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that inoculation rates can increase and help blunt the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant. With many...
Healthprimenewsghana.com

Controversial middleman in Ghana’s Sputnik V vaccine purchase pulls out

A controversial middleman in Ghana’s Sputnik V vaccine purchase, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has pulled out of the contract. This was made known by the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu. The Minister told a bi-partisan parliamentary committee probing the deal that the government has also subsequently cancelled the...
WorldImperial Valley Press Online

Sinovac-dosed Thai health workers to get AstraZeneca booster

BANGKOK (AP) — A nighttime curfew and other new coronavirus restrictions began Monday in Thailand’s capital and several other provinces, as health officials announced that medical workers will given booster shots of AstraZeneca vaccine after already receiving two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine. Thailand is battling rising COVID-19 cases and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam seeking 40 million more doses of Sputnik V vaccine

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam will seek to secure 40 million more doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported on Monday, citing a government resolution. Vietnamese T&T group will work directly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to finalise the deal, the report added. Vietnam...
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, July 25

BRUSSELS -- Any policy tools introduced and adopted by the European Union (EU) institutions shall "ensure legal certainty for the business community, and openness and fairness in the market," the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) has said. "They should avoid having a discriminatory impact on foreign companies,...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
WorldTimes Daily

Israeli airlines launch first direct flights to Morocco

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two Israeli airlines launched their first commercial flights between Israel and Morocco on Sunday, less than a year after the countries officially normalized relations. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SportsFrankfort Times

China's Yang takes first gold at uneasy Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Hardly half a day passed before politics, the pandemic and blistering heat impacted events across the Tokyo Olympics. China's Yang Qian, at least, stayed right on target. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy