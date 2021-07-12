Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
EPA

The Top 8 Portable Generators for Emergencies

By Paige Szmodis
goodhousekeeping.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower outages are more than just an inconvenience; especially for vulnerable populations, they can be downright dangerous. You may be perfectly comfortable not using electronics for hours on end, but sometimes a generator is necessary to prevent food from going bad for days, to run medical devices, or to heat or cool the house during extreme temperatures. A power outage may leave you literally caught in the dark, but you can still be prepared by buying a portable generator now.

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generators#Electric Power#Power Electronics#Carb#Westinghouse Wgen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
EPA
Related
Walmarttechbargains.com

Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Ultralight Portable Dual Fuel Inverter Generator $464.49

Walmart has the Champion Power Equipment 2500-Watt Ultralight Portable Dual Fuel Inverter Generator for a low $464.49 Free Shipping. This is normally $580 so you save $85 off. Operate your 2500-watt portable generator right out of the box on either gasoline or propane, plus at only 39 pounds, this inverter is one of the lightest 2500-watt inverters in the industry. With an ultra-quiet 53 dBA from 23 feet, enjoy 2500 starting watts, 1850 running watts and up to 11.5 hours run time on gasoline, and 1665 running watts and up to 34 hours on propane.
HealthABC 4

Multiple finger amputations and crushings lead to recall of portable generators

(ABC4) – After eight cases of finger amputations and crushings, Generac has recalled two different models of portable generators due to safety concerns. The company has issued a recall on Generac and DR 6500 and 8000-watt generators, stating that an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved.
Technologyelectronicproducts.com

Automotive battery monitoring ICs increase functional safety

Ablic Inc. has claimed the industry’s first series of high-withstand-voltage battery monitoring ICs for automotive applications with supply-voltage-divided-output functionality. The devices provide three monitoring function, including overvoltage and undervoltage, which contribute to increased functional safety. The S-191L/N automotive battery monitoring ICs are used to monitor voltage in an electronic control...
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

TESSAN 3-Sided Surge Protector with 3 USB Ports

With 3-sided design, the TESSAN surge protector provides 9 AC outlets, and 3 USB ports allow it to easily charge your mobile devices. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The TESSAN surge protector measures 2.16 x 2.16 x 6.92 inches and weighs 1.5 pounds. As shown in the...
mma.org

Maintaining HVAC systems will reduce health, equipment risks

As students return to classrooms and employees return to their offices, it’s vital that communities make sure their HVAC systems are operating efficiently and effectively. Doing so will reduce the risk of equipment failure and provide a safer, healthier environment. Maintaining indoor environmental conditions — particularly controlling relative humidity —...
Computerstech-critter.com

Review – KLEVV CRAS C720 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

The KLEVV CRAS C720 is ESSENCORE‘s latest series of PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD. While the consumer PC industry has started moving into the bleeding edge PCIe Gen4 SSD, the fact is, most of the consumers in the market are still looking at the PCIe Gen3 or even SATA SSDs because of the better price and performance ratio. We’re going to leave that topic for another day as we focus on the KLEVV CRASS C720 performance.
SoftwarePhotonics.com

Optical Transmission and Photonic Design Software

VPIphotonics GmbH has released Version 11.2 of its Design Suite software for optical transmissions systems and photonic components. The software provides access to professional application-specific simulation tools and pluggable toolkits with common usability, design process, and data analysis capabilities. Version 11.2 delivers advances in simulation and design flow for many applications such as encoding and digital signal processing for high-speed coherent systems, analysis of signal metrics for intensity modulated direct detection systems, free-space optical communications and multimode coupling, integrated photonics with nonlinear waveguides and microring modulators.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Mouser and ON Semiconductor Set Up Content Platform for Power Conversion Solutions

Article By : Mouser Electronics Inc. Mouser and ON Semiconductor have partnered to create a new content platform devoted to solutions for ultra-high-density power conversion. Mouser Electronics Inc. and ON Semiconductor have partnered to create a new content platform devoted to solutions for ultra-high-density power conversion. Designers and engineers can access the platform here.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Solar Pathway Lights for 2021

Solar pathway lights are becoming a fast favorite for homeowners because they don’t require outlets. They’re also eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and thanks to the array of options flooding the market, increasingly easy on the eyes. While solar lights generally are brightening the lives of homeowners and businesses, pathway lights are especially popular because they’re such a beautiful way to welcome visitors and prevent stumbles in dimly lit spaces. Compared to conventional lights, solar lights can also be much brighter, and you don’t need to worry about turning them on and off. Read on for our top picks.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Toshiba Releases Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for Motor Control as First Products in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started the mass production of 12 new devices in the M4K group for motor control as the first products of the TXZ+ TM family advanced class, and will start mass production of another 10 products in the M4M group in August 2021. Both the M4K and M4M groups of microcontrollers will be manufactured in a 40nm process, and belong to the TXZ4A+ series.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

28V-capable MCU includes USB Power Delivery 3.1

Infineon has introduced a high-voltage microcontroller with USB Power Delivery 3.1 support, claiming it to be an industry first. Branded EZ-PD PMG1-S3, it can be fed at up to 28V and is aimed at embedded systems consuming up to 140W. “The device supports higher power capabilities defined in the USB...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $130, Get the Eufy Security SoloCam E40 Wireless 2K Camera for $99.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Eufy Security SoloCam E40 Wireless 2K Camera can be installed in minutes, and it’s being offered for just $99.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. Once turned on, you can get immediate alerts sent right to your smartphone when SoloCam E40 identifies approaching people using the free eufy Security app – press the alarm icon to scare away intruders. Its 6,700mAh battery claims to last 120 days on a single charge. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Software3dcadworld.com

Xcelerator offers new functions for efficient electrical and automation design of industrial equipment

Siemens Digital Industries Software announces the release of NX Automation Designer software and NX Industrial Electrical Design software, a suite of solutions that provide a central design application for industrial electrical and automation design. These new tools can help manufacturers of production systems to manage design complexity, shorten development lifecycles and increase the quality of their designs. Direct integration with Teamcenter® software for product lifecycle management (PLM) and the entire NX design software portfolio provides a unified multidisciplinary design environment for production systems engineering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy