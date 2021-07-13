Cancel
Scattered storms for a couple days

By Caitlin Napoleoni
mynbc5.com
 13 days ago

It will be a bit stormy on Tuesday morning for some with some pockets of heavy rain and some lightning as you wake up and head out the door. It might also feel slightly humid with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Thankfully storms won't be widespread and that's the case for any storms during the afternoon, they'll be scattered in nature with some quiet weather in between. But be on the look out for these all day. Downpours and lightning are the biggest concern with any storms. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a south wind around 5 to 15 mph.

