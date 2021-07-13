Cancel
It’s-a-Me! TAG Heuer Unveils $3,100 Super Mario Smartwatch

Cover picture for the articleWhen two icons get together, it’s usually something special and the latest TAG Heuer Connected Super Mario Limited Edition partnership is no exception. The celebrate a new long-term collaboration between the two brands, TAG Heuer and Nintendo have come together to bring Super Mario to life, right there on your wrist. Gimmicky? Perhaps, but you can’t fault the power of nostalgia, after all, a copy of Super Mario 64 just sold for a record $2.09 million.

