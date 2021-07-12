Celebrating an Open Main Street Over Four Weekends Beginning July 24-25

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – It’s time to get outside and reconnect with friends and neighbors on an open Main Street for four weekends this summer in Santa Monica: July 24 - 25, August 21 - 22, September 18 - 19, and October 16 - 17. The two blocks between Hill and Kinney streets will become a pedestrian plaza where the Santa Monica community can safely enjoy al fresco dining, family-friendly activities, and other fun experiences with local businesses. “Sharing an Open Main Street” was initiated by the Main Street Business Improvement Association and Ocean Park Association to support local businesses and community wide recovery. The City Council approved the concept on a pilot basis building on the successful Al Fresco sidewalk dining and parklet program.