Top India doctors say third wave inevitable

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn organisation of top Indian doctors has warned that a third wave of Covid is inevitable as travel restrictions ease across the country. Photos and videos of tourists flocking to popular destinations have gone viral in recent days. Videos show that most of them are not wearing masks or maintaining...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Pilgrimage#Delhi#Indian#Himalayan#Kanwar Yatra
