No one likes having their personal space invaded. It's even worse when it's pests taking over your home as they can cause short-term mayhem, long-term damage, and even create an unsafe environment to live in. Additionally, pests in Arizona can be even more bothersome because the weather, terrain, and types of pests here in the desert create a perfect storm that draws them into all the nooks and crannies of your home.