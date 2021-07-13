roca lifts lid on minimalistic, space-saving in-wash in-tank smart toilet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be honest: Kitchen counter space is a luxury in small homes. If there’s limited space, or none at all, it’s nearly impossible to get away with leaving anything out that’s not used all the time. In my kitchen, washing dishes is one of the most clutter-inducing tasks there is, short of actual cooking. I’m not someone who particularly enjoys hand-drying, so it’s guaranteed that dishes will sit in a drying rack on my counter for days — or until I use them again. I have a top mount single-bowl sink, so any standard dish drying rack has to sit on the counter — even when it’s empty. When I found out there are drying racks that hover over the sink instead of hogging counter space, I knew I needed to try one myself.