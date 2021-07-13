roca lifts lid on minimalistic, space-saving in-wash in-tank smart toilet
With people’s hygiene more important now than ever before, the roca in-wash® in-tank® smart toilet proves a minimalistic design is synonymous for complete cleanliness. the WC’s pure, refined appearance hides an array of high technology, anti-bacterial and wellness features from clear view yet delivers total hygiene – just wait for the customizable water jet (with an adjustable and self-cleaning nozzle) or helpful night light. most significantly, though, the design’s compact form integrates the tank into the bowl, affording more space to the user’s bathroom and home, and creating a more personal, comforting sanctuary of well-being too.www.designboom.com
