Statement from University of Nebraska System President Carter and Chancellors Gold, Green, Kristensen and Li in defense of academic freedom at the University of Nebraska:. "The free and open pursuit of ideas is a cherished principle in higher education, and its preservation is vital for any great university. As our policies and practices make clear, the University of Nebraska is strongly committed to academic freedom. We support and defend the liberties our teachers and learners have to freely discuss ideas in and outside of the classroom.