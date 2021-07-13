Tesla-Powered Electric Land Rover Defenders Could be the Fastest Yet

Well-heeled, adventure-seeking families now have a new option in the crossover marketplace: the redesigned Land Rover Discovery. The latest Disco is more than just another suburban grocery getter—although it’s good at that sort of chore, too. The Discovery boasts up to 11.1 inches of ground clearance and a wading depth of nearly three feet. All journeys—both on-road and off—will be comfortable, with seating for up to seven inside an upscale cabin. The Discovery is not the sportiest, the most capacious, or the most fuel-efficient crossover in the segment, but it is a high-tech powerhouse with rugged looks that are sure to impress, whether it arrives caked in mud or freshly showered.