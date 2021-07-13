Tesla-Powered Electric Land Rover Defenders Could be the Fastest Yet
Electric Classic Cars specializes in electrifying vehicles like the classic Land Rover Defender, and Mat Watson of CarWow recently got the chance to drive two of them: a 1996 Land Rover Defender and 2010 Land Rover Defender SVX Spectre. The petrol powerplant has been swapped out for a Tesla Model S 100D system that sits in the middle of the chassis, which means it has been rotated and connected to prop shafts, complete with electronic locking differentials at each end. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
