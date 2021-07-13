How to See the Mars and Venus Planetary Conjunction This Week in the Sky

Communication planet Mercury leaves chatty Gemini for considerate Cancer on the 11th, immediately making a supportive trip to Jupiter in Pisces on the 12th. This is cause for optimism. Then things heat up on the 13th as Venus conjoins Mars in the sweltering sign of Leo. (This aspect has “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” energy and is found in the charts of celebs with major charisma, from Keanu Reeves to Kanye West to Zendaya). Our desires are meant to be acted upon. Though everything feels more challenging by the end of the week—as the sun connects with hazy Neptune and faces off with powerful Pluto—whatever we decide has a major impact on the long term. Seeds are being planted. Why not now?