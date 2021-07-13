How to See the Mars and Venus Planetary Conjunction This Week in the Sky
Have you been noticing an extra star in the western sky recently? That’s because sunsets in July come with an extra view of our cosmic neighbor, the planet Venus. This rocky world is similar in size to Earth, but unfortunately, developed into an incredibly hot world. It’s sometimes referred to as “the Morning Star,” or “the Evening Star,” depending on when it’s visible. In July, it’s the latter, and you’ll find Venus sitting low in the west together with a faint planet Mars beginning about half an hour after sunset. Read more for two videos and a bonus.www.techeblog.com
