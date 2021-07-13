Cancel
Fixation eye movement abnormalities and stereopsis recovery following strabismus repair

By Talora L. Martin, Jordan Murray, Kiran Garg, Charles Gallagher, Aasef G. Shaikh, Fatema F. Ghasia
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe evaluated the effects of strabismus repair on fixational eye movements (FEMs) and stereopsis recovery in patients with fusion maldevelopment nystagmus (FMN) and patients without nystagmus. Twenty-one patients with strabismus, twelve with FMN and nine without nystagmus, were tested before and after strabismus repair. Eye-movements were recorded during a gaze-holding task under monocular viewing conditions. Fast (fixational saccades and quick phases of nystagmus) and slow (inter-saccadic drifts and slow phases of nystagmus) FEMs and bivariate contour ellipse area (BCEA) were analyzed in the viewing and non-viewing eye. Strabismus repair improved the angle of strabismus in subjects with and without FMN, however patients without nystagmus were more likely to have improvement in stereoacuity. The fixational saccade amplitudes and intersaccadic drift velocities in both eyes decreased after strabismus repair in subjects without nystagmus. The slow phase velocities were higher in patients with FMN compared to inter-saccadic drifts in patients without nystagmus. There was no change in the BCEA after surgery in either group. In patients without nystagmus, the improvement of the binocular function (stereopsis), as well as decreased fixational saccade amplitude and intersaccadic drift velocity, could be due, at least partially, to central adaptive mechanisms rendered possible by surgical realignment of the eyes. The absence of improvement in patients with FMN post strabismus repair likely suggests the lack of such adaptive mechanisms in patients with early onset infantile strabismus. Assessment of fixation eye movement characteristics can be a useful tool to predict functional improvement post strabismus repair.

CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Taxonomic changes in the gut microbiota are associated with cartilage damage independent of adiposity, high fat diet, and joint injury

Lipodystrophic mice are protected from cartilage damage following joint injury. This protection can be reversed by the implantation of a small adipose tissue graft. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the relationship between the gut microbiota and knee cartilage damage while controlling for adiposity, high fat diet, and joint injury using lipodystrophic (LD) mice. LD and littermate control (WT) mice were fed a high fat diet, chow diet, or were rescued with fat implantation, then challenged with destabilization of the medial meniscus surgery to induce osteoarthritis (OA). 16S rRNA sequencing was conducted on feces. MaAslin2 was used to determine associations between taxonomic relative abundance and OA severity. While serum LPS levels between groups were similar, synovial fluid LPS levels were increased in both limbs of HFD WT mice compared to all groups, except for fat transplanted animals. The Bacteroidetes:Firmicutes ratio of the gut microbiota was significantly reduced in HFD and OA-rescued animals when compared to chow. Nine novel significant associations were found between gut microbiota taxa and OA severity. These findings suggest the presence of causal relationships the gut microbiome and cartilage health, independent of diet or adiposity, providing potential therapeutic targets through manipulation of the microbiome.
ScienceNature.com

Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Impact of anticoagulation and antiplatelet drugs on surgery rates and mortality in trauma patients

Preinjury anticoagulation therapy (AT) is associated with a higher risk for major bleeding. We aimed to evaluated the influence of preinjury anticoagulant medication on the clinical course after moderate and severe trauma. Patients in the TraumaRegister DGU ≥ 55 years who received AT were matched with patients not receiving AT. Pairs were grouped according to the drug used: Antiplatelet drugs (APD), vitamin K antagonists (VKA) and direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC). The primary end points were early (< 24 h) and total in-hospital mortality. Secondary endpoints included emergency surgical procedure rates and surgery rates. The APD group matched 1759 pairs, the VKA group 677 pairs, and the DOAC group 437 pairs. Surgery rates were statistically significant higher in the AT groups compared to controls (APD group: 51.8% vs. 47.8%, p = 0.015; VKA group: 52.4% vs. 44.8%, p = 0.005; DOAC group: 52.6% vs. 41.0%, p = 0.001). Patients on VKA had higher total in-hospital mortality (23.9% vs. 19.5%, p = 0.026), whereas APD patients showed a significantly higher early mortality compared to controls (5.3% vs. 3.5%, p = 0.011). Standard operating procedures should be developed to avoid lethal under-triage. Further studies should focus on detailed information about complications, secondary surgical procedures and preventable risk factors in relation to mortality.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of exhausted CD8 T cells after termination of chronic antigen stimulation stops short of achieving functional T cell memory

T cell exhaustion is associated with failure to clear chronic infections and malignant cells. Defining the molecular mechanisms of T cell exhaustion and reinvigoration is essential to improving immunotherapeutic modalities. Here we confirmed pervasive phenotypic, functional and transcriptional differences between memory and exhausted antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in human hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection before and after treatment. After viral cure, phenotypic changes in clonally stable exhausted T cell populations suggested differentiation toward a memory-like profile. However, functionally, the cells showed little improvement, and critical transcriptional regulators remained in the exhaustion state. Notably, T cells from chronic HCV infection that were exposed to antigen for less time because of viral escape mutations were functionally and transcriptionally more similar to memory T cells from spontaneously resolved HCV infection. Thus, the duration of T cell stimulation impacts exhaustion recovery, with antigen removal after long-term exhaustion being insufficient for the development of functional T cell memory.
ScienceNature.com

K1.1 channels mediate network excitability and feed-forward inhibition in local amygdala circuits

Kv1.1 containing potassium channels play crucial roles towards dampening neuronal excitability. Mice lacking Kv1.1 subunits (Kcna1−/−) display recurrent spontaneous seizures and often exhibit sudden unexpected death. Seizures in Kcna1−/− mice resemble those in well-characterized models of temporal lobe epilepsy known to involve limbic brain regions and spontaneous seizures result in enhanced cFos expression and neuronal death in the amygdala. Yet, the functional alterations leading to amygdala hyperexcitability have not been identified. In this study, we used Kcna1−/− mice to examine the contributions of Kv1.1 subunits to excitability in neuronal subtypes from basolateral (BLA) and central lateral (CeL) amygdala known to exhibit distinct firing patterns. We also analyzed synaptic transmission properties in an amygdala local circuit predicted to be involved in epilepsy-related comorbidities. Our data implicate Kv1.1 subunits in controlling spontaneous excitatory synaptic activity in BLA pyramidal neurons. In the CeL, Kv1.1 loss enhances intrinsic excitability and impairs inhibitory synaptic transmission, notably resulting in dysfunction of feed-forward inhibition, a critical mechanism for controlling spike timing. Overall, we find inhibitory control of CeL interneurons is reduced in Kcna1−/− mice suggesting that basal inhibitory network functioning is less able to prevent recurrent hyperexcitation related to seizures.
HealthNature.com

Extracellular NLRP3 inflammasome particles are internalized by human coronary artery smooth muscle cells and induce pro-atherogenic effects

Inflammation driven by intracellular activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is involved in the pathogenesis of a variety of diseases including vascular pathologies. Inflammasome specks are released into the extracellular compartment from disrupting pyroptotic cells. The potential uptake and function of extracellular NLRP3 inflammasomes in human coronary artery smooth muscle cells (HCASMC) are unknown. Fluorescently labeled NLRP3 inflammasome particles were isolated from a mutant NLRP3-YFP cell line and used to treat primary HCASMC for 4 and 24 h. Fluorescent and expressional analyses showed that extracellular NLRP3-YFP particles are internalized into HCASMC, where they remain active and stimulate intracellular caspase-1 (1.9-fold) and IL-1β (1.5-fold) activation without inducing pyroptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis revealed increased expression level of pro-inflammatory adhesion molecules (ICAM1, CADM1), NLRP3 and genes involved in cytoskleleton organization. The NLRP3-YFP particle-induced gene expression was not dependent on NLRP3 and caspase-1 activation. Instead, the effects were partly abrogated by blocking NFκB activation. Genes, upregulated by extracellular NLRP3 were validated in human carotid artery atheromatous plaques. Extracellular NLRP3-YFP inflammasome particles promoted the secretion of pro-atherogenic and inflammatory cytokines such as CCL2/MCP1, CXCL1 and IL-17E, and increased HCASMC migration (1.8-fold) and extracellular matrix production, such as fibronectin (5.8-fold) which was dependent on NFκB and NLRP3 activation. Extracellular NLRP3 inflammasome particles are internalized into human coronary artery smooth muscle cells where they induce pro-inflammatory and pro-atherogenic effects representing a novel mechanism of cell-cell communication and perpetuation of inflammation in atherosclerosis. Therefore, extracellular NLRP3 inflammasomes may be useful to improve the diagnosis of inflammatory diseases and the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategies.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Relationship between abnormalities detected by magnetic resonance imaging and knee symptoms in early knee osteoarthritis

We investigated the prevalence of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings and their relationship with knee symptoms in women without radiographic evidence of knee osteoarthritis (KOA). This cross-sectional cohort study included 359 Japanese women without radiographic evidence of KOA (Kellgren‒Lawrence grade < 2). All participants underwent T2-weighted fat-suppressed MRI of their knees. Structural abnormalities (cartilage damage, bone marrow lesions [BMLs], subchondral cysts, bone attrition, osteophytes, meniscal lesions, and synovitis) were scored according to the whole-organ MRI score method. Knee symptoms were evaluated using the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score. Participants were divided into early and non-KOA groups based on early KOA classification criteria. Logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate the relationship between MRI abnormalities and knee symptoms. Cartilage damage was the most common abnormality (43.5%). The prevalences of cartilage damage, BMLs, subchondral cysts, bone attrition, meniscal lesions, and synovitis were higher in patients with early KOA than in those without. Synovitis (odds ratio [OR] 2.254, P = 0.002) and meniscal lesions (OR 1.479, P = 0.031) were positively associated with the presence of early KOA. Synovitis was most strongly associated with knee pain and might be a therapeutic target in patients with early KOA.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Brain-wide Cas9-mediated cleavage of a gene causing familial Alzheimer’s disease alleviates amyloid-related pathologies in mice

The pathology of familial Alzheimer’s disease, which is caused by dominant mutations in the gene that encodes amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP) and in those that encode presenilin 1 and presenilin 2, is characterized by extracellular amyloid plaques and intracellular neurofibrillary tangles in multiple brain regions. Here we show that the brain-wide selective disruption of a mutated APP allele in transgenic mouse models carrying the human APP Swedish mutation alleviates amyloid-beta-associated pathologies for at least six months after a single intrahippocampal administration of an adeno-associated virus that encodes both Cas9 and a single-guide RNA that targets the mutation. We also show that the deposition of amyloid-beta, as well as microgliosis, neurite dystrophy and the impairment of cognitive performance, can all be ameliorated when the CRISPR–Cas9 construct is delivered intravenously via a modified adeno-associated virus that can cross the blood–brain barrier. Brain-wide disease-modifying genome editing could represent a viable strategy for the treatment of familial Alzheimer’s disease and other monogenic diseases that affect multiple brain regions.
GoogleNature.com

Neural attentional-filter mechanisms of listening success in middle-aged and older individuals

Successful listening crucially depends on intact attentional filters that separate relevant from irrelevant information. Research into their neurobiological implementation has focused on two potential auditory filter strategies: the lateralization of alpha power and selective neural speech tracking. However, the functional interplay of the two neural filter strategies and their potency to index listening success in an ageing population remains unclear. Using electroencephalography and a dual-talker task in a representative sample of listeners (N = 155; age=39–80 years), we here demonstrate an often-missed link from single-trial behavioural outcomes back to trial-by-trial changes in neural attentional filtering. First, we observe preserved attentional–cue-driven modulation of both neural filters across chronological age and hearing levels. Second, neural filter states vary independently of one another, demonstrating complementary neurobiological solutions of spatial selective attention. Stronger neural speech tracking but not alpha lateralization boosts trial-to-trial behavioural performance. Our results highlight the translational potential of neural speech tracking as an individualized neural marker of adaptive listening behaviour.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between statin use and Alzheimer’s disease with dose response relationship

This study aimed to determine the dose–response relationship between the levels of statin exposure and the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). We included 119,013 Korean adults (≥ 60 years old) using a database from the Korean National Health Insurance Service (2002–2013). Statin exposure was treated as a time-varying variable. Incidence of AD was defined by the first claim code for AD with anti-Alzheimer drugs. AD occurred in 9467 cases during a median 7.2 years of follow-up. Overall, statin use was not associated with an increased risk of AD incidence [adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) = 1.04; 95% confidence interval (CI) = 0.99–1.10]. When examined by level of statin exposure, statin prescription < 540 days during a 2-year window time was associated with a higher risk for incidence of AD compared to statin non-use. However, days of prescription ≥ 540 and cumulative defined daily dose ≥ 540 of statin were associated with decreased risk of AD [aHR (95% CI) = 0.87 (0.80–0.95) and 0.79 (0.68–0.92), respectively]. Our findings indicate that less persistent statin use is associated with increased risk of AD, whereas persistent and adherent statin use is associated with decreased risk of AD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Extracellular vesicles and exosomes generated from cystic renal epithelial cells promote cyst growth in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is caused by germline mutations of PKD1 or PKD2 on one allele and a somatic mutation inactivating the remaining normal allele. However, if and how null ADPKD gene renal epithelial cells affect the biology and function of neighboring cells, including heterozygous renal epithelial cells, fibroblasts and macrophages during cyst initiation and expansion remains unknown. Here we address this question with a “cystic extracellular vesicles/exosomes theory”. We show that cystic cell derived extracellular vesicles and urinary exosomes derived from ADPKD patients promote cyst growth in Pkd1 mutant kidneys and in 3D cultures. This is achieved by: 1) downregulation of Pkd1 gene expression and upregulation of specific miRNAs, resulting in the activation of PKD associated signaling pathways in recipient renal epithelial cells and tissues; 2) the activation of fibroblasts; and 3) the induction of cytokine expression and the recruitment of macrophages to increase renal inflammation in cystic kidneys. Inhibition of exosome biogenesis/release with GW4869 significantly delays cyst growth in aggressive and milder ADPKD mouse models, suggesting that targeting exosome secretion has therapeutic potential for ADPKD.
ScienceNature.com

Oncogene-induced senescence in hematopoietic progenitors features myeloid restricted hematopoiesis, chronic inflammation and histiocytosis

Activating mutations in the BRAF-MAPK pathway have been reported in histiocytoses, hematological inflammatory neoplasms characterized by multi-organ dissemination of pro-inflammatory myeloid cells. Here, we generate a humanized mouse model of transplantation of human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) expressing the activated form of BRAF (BRAFV600E). All mice transplanted with BRAFV600E-expressing HSPCs succumb to bone marrow failure, displaying myeloid-restricted hematopoiesis and multi-organ dissemination of aberrant mononuclear phagocytes. At the basis of this aggressive phenotype, we uncover the engagement of a senescence program, characterized by DNA damage response activation and a senescence-associated secretory phenotype, which affects also non-mutated bystander cells. Mechanistically, we identify TNFα as a key determinant of paracrine senescence and myeloid-restricted hematopoiesis and show that its inhibition dampens inflammation, delays disease onset and rescues hematopoietic defects in bystander cells. Our work establishes that senescence in the human hematopoietic system links oncogene-activation to the systemic inflammation observed in histiocytic neoplasms.
ScienceNature.com

Analysis of long intergenic non-coding RNAs transcriptomic profiling in skeletal muscle growth during porcine embryonic development

Skeletal muscle growth plays a critical role during porcine muscle development stages. Genome-wide transcriptome analysis reveals that long intergenic non-coding RNAs (lincRNAs) are implicated as crucial regulator involving in epigenetic regulation. However, comprehensive analysis of lincRNAs in embryonic muscle development stages remain still elusive. Here, we investigated the transcriptome profiles of Duroc embryonic muscle tissues from days 33, 65, and 90 of gestation using RNA-seq, and 228 putative lincRNAs were identified. Moreover, these lincRNAs exhibit the characteristics of shorter transcripts length, longer exons, less exon numbers and lower expression level compared with protein-coding transcripts. Expression profile analysis showed that a total of 120 lincRNAs and 2638 mRNAs were differentially expressed. In addition, we also performed quantitative trait locus (QTL) mapping analysis for differentially expressed lincRNAs (DE lincRNAs), 113 of 120 DE lincRNAs were localized on 2200 QTLs, we observed many QTLs involved in growth and meat quality traits. Furthermore, we predicted potential target genes of DE lincRNAs in cis or trans regulation. Gene ontology and pathway analysis reveals that potential targets of DE lincRNAs mostly were enriched in the processes and pathways related to tissue development, MAPK signaling pathway, Wnt signaling pathway, TGF-beta signaling pathway and insulin signaling pathway, which involved in skeletal muscle physiological functions. Based on cluster analysis, co-expression network analysis of DE lincRNAs and their potential target genes indicated that DE lincRNAs highly regulated protein-coding genes associated with skeletal muscle development. In this study, many of the DE lincRNAs may play essential roles in pig muscle growth and muscle mass. Our study provides crucial information for further exploring the molecular mechanisms of lincRNAs during skeletal muscle development.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular classification of blood and bleeding disorder genes

The advances and development of sequencing techniques and data analysis resulted in a pool of informative genetic data, that can be analyzed for informing decision making in designing national screening, prevention programs, and molecular diagnostic tests. The accumulation of molecular data from different populations widen the scope of utilization of this information. Bleeding disorders are a heterogeneous group of clinically overlapping disorders. We analyzed the targeted sequencing data from ~1285 Saudi individuals in 17 blood and bleeding disorders genes, to determine the frequency of mutations and variants. We used a replication set of ~5000 local exomes to validate pathogenicity and determine allele frequencies. We identified a total of 821 variants, of these 98 were listed in HGMD as disease related variants and 140 were novel variants. The majority of variants were present in VWF, followed by F5, F8, and G6PD genes, while FGG, FGB, and HBA1 had the lowest number of variants. Our analysis generated a priority list of genes, mutations and novel variants. This data will have an impact on informing decisions for screening and prevention programs and in management of vulnerable patients admitted to emergency, surgery, or interventions with bleeding side effects.
ScienceNature.com

An implantable human stem cell-derived tissue-engineered rostral migratory stream for directed neuronal replacement

The rostral migratory stream (RMS) facilitates neuroblast migration from the subventricular zone to the olfactory bulb throughout adulthood. Brain lesions attract neuroblast migration out of the RMS, but resultant regeneration is insufficient. Increasing neuroblast migration into lesions has improved recovery in rodent studies. We previously developed techniques for fabricating an astrocyte-based Tissue-Engineered RMS (TE-RMS) intended to redirect endogenous neuroblasts into distal brain lesions for sustained neuronal replacement. Here, we demonstrate that astrocyte-like-cells can be derived from adult human gingiva mesenchymal stem cells and used for TE-RMS fabrication. We report that key proteins enriched in the RMS are enriched in TE-RMSs. Furthermore, the human TE-RMS facilitates directed migration of immature neurons in vitro. Finally, human TE-RMSs implanted in athymic rat brains redirect migration of neuroblasts out of the endogenous RMS. By emulating the brain’s most efficient means for directing neuroblast migration, the TE-RMS offers a promising new approach to neuroregenerative medicine.

