Retro Machina Review

By GC Staff
gamecritics.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH Enjoyable combat with an interesting art style. LOW A very limited set of skills and not enough enemy types. The genius in the title of Retro Machina is that it isn’t a reference to the main “character” – it’s more a tagline for the type of game it is. Being a top-down isometric platformer/brawler with a big focus on puzzle solving and absolutely no RPG or open-world elements, it’s more than reminiscent of experiences so common in days gone by.

