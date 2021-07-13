Retro Machina Review

The Time Variance Authority has access to any point in time. In fact, the show's latest episode showed us it's possible for people with access to a TemPad to travel all the way to the end of time, to a point where time is still being written. Yet throughout the series, the outfit uses tech that appears archaic and outdated. As you might expect from Marvel Studios, that's entirely by design — it was the show's goal to turn the TVA into a "post-war bureaucracy" with so many rules it'd trip over its own feet.