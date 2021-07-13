Cancel
Prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors, the use of statins and of aspirin in Takayasu Arteritis

By Charlotte Laurent, Sergio Prieto-González, Pierre Belnou, Fabrice Carrat, Olivier Fain, Azeddine Dellal, Maria C. Cid, José Hernández-Rodríguez, Arsène Mekinian
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aim of this study was to assess the prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors in TAK, to describe the use of aspirin and statins and the risk factors associated with vascular ischemic complications and relapses. We conducted a retrospective study on TAK patients diagnosed between 2010 and 2018. Demographic, clinical, laboratory data and treatments were evaluated at diagnosis and during the follow-up. We included fifty-two TAK patients with median age 37.5 years [range 16–53] and 43 (83%) women. At diagnosis, cardiovascular risk factors were present in 32 (62%) patients: hypertension (n = 20, 38%), hyperlipidemia (n = 8, 15%), tobacco use (n = 16, 31%). During the median 4-year follow-up [range 0.1–17 years], 17 (33%) patients had at least one ischemic event and 15 (29%) patients needed endovascular procedure. Whereas TAK patients with cardiovascular risk factors were more frequently on statins and anti-hypertensive drugs, they have higher rates of cumulative ischemic complications (5 (24%) versus 21 (67%); p = 0.004), but similar rates of aspirin-treated patients. Patients who have developed vascular ischemic events were more frequently smokers (53% versus 20%; p = 0.03). The vascular complication-free survival was not significantly different in TAK patients with or without statins or aspirin at diagnosis. During the follow-up, 27 (52%) patients had at least one relapse, and the relapse-free survival was not significantly different in patients treated with statins or aspirin. Cardiovascular risk factors in TAK have to be strictly controlled since these risk factors could be associated with increased risk of ischemic complications.

#Statins#Aspirin#Cohort Study#Rosuvastatin#Tak#French#Bicentric#Saint Antoine Hospital#Barcelona University
