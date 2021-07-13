CAPM certification: Cost, salary, training, and more
The Project Management Institute (PMI) offers several globally recognized certifications in project management, and the Certified Associate Project Manager (CAPM) certification is a great introductory credential for jump-starting a career in the field. For those without the requisite experience for the Project Management Professional (PMP) exam, earning the CAPM certification can help demonstrate a commitment to project management as a profession and add credibility to your resume.www.cio.com
