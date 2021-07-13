CAPM certification: Cost, salary, training, and more

I got my CAPM about 2 months ago and finally started to apply to jobs in the hopes of starting a real career, but to my surprise not one employer cares that I have this achievement. I have sent out around 100 applications and I have had no contacts for interviews, I have either been ignored or had my application marked as not selected. So I guess my real question is did I waste my time, money and effort to get this certification or is it that job posters only do a quick Google search and only find PMP as a project management certification?