CAPM certification: Cost, salary, training, and more

By Moira Alexander
CIO
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Project Management Institute (PMI) offers several globally recognized certifications in project management, and the Certified Associate Project Manager (CAPM) certification is a great introductory credential for jump-starting a career in the field. For those without the requisite experience for the Project Management Professional (PMP) exam, earning the CAPM certification can help demonstrate a commitment to project management as a profession and add credibility to your resume.

Jobsprojectmanagement.com

CAPM employment

I browsed the topics and read through the comments, and the answers is almost the same in every thread. The people with CAPM certificates are strugling to find work to gian experience to move on towards their PMP cerification. The answers from PMP holders are always the same: to gain more experience and become PMP qualified. This cannot happen without a job as a junior PM, Coordinator or Project Lead etc.
Community Policy