“Faith and prayers, don’t give them up”: Officials, volunteers continue search for missing diver

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — 37-year-old diver Timothy Obi remains missing at sea three days after his disappearance, and search efforts continue for the loving father of three.

“Anything can happen to anybody at any time,” fisherman Jack Lairsey said. “It’s boating and it’s very dangerous, especially that far offshore.”

Lairsey said he knows the Obis and was out on the water both Saturday and Sunday for red snapper season.

Once they heard the call Obi was missing, he along with what he recalls as hundreds of boaters were on the lookout.

Lairsey said the area of Elton Bottom can be dangerous.

“It’s dangerous. Anytime you leave that boat, you’re just a speck in the water,” Lairsey said. “You leave that boat and go down 140 feet; you hope that boats there when you come back up.”

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Commander, Mark Vlaun, says Obi is an experienced diver. He says Obi was in a black wetsuit and has a rescue inflatable buoy with a flag on it.

Vlaun said three divers were spearfishing about 15 feet underwater for about 20 minutes. Obi was the only one who didn’t resurface.

So far, about 25 independent search patterns have been run and they’ve covered a 15,000 square-mile area.

“They last saw him only 5 feet beneath the surface and due to the fact they were getting up, getting gear off things and like that, they look back over the water again he was gone, so it happened that quickly,” Vlaun said. “We have three data buoys out there now that are broadcasting information on what specific water current column is doing, which is helping us focus our search and get assets on top of where Mr. Obi should be.”

Certified PADI diver and instructor Christopher Borger said he’s been trying to get on the water for days to help with volunteer search efforts using his expertise.

He said he’s been waiting anxiously because the community is so close-knit.

“As a diving community, we stick together, so that’s really important and it’s something that we do,” Borger said. “So, I have no problem volunteering my time and my services.”

As for Lairsey, he said both the fishing and diving community is close-knit, he wants the family to know they’re all here for them.

“Prayers, that’s all you got. Faith and prayers, don’t give them up,” Lairsey said.

Commander Vlaun said as of right now, the plan is to continue search efforts through Tuesday morning if Obi is not found.

Action News Jax has been in talks with close family, who say Obi’s wife and kids are supported by large amounts of the family on both sides.

Obi’s brother Ryan Obi issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“We would like to thank the crews from the USCG, JSO, JFRD, FWC, and all the volunteers for their compassion, their professionalism, and their steadfast dedication to finding Timmy. The USCG, in particular, have been absolutely amazing: providing detailed daily updates; being available and responsive literally all hours of the day; and bringing real humanity in an inhuman ordeal. We are eternally grateful to all of them.”

