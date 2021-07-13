MLB Draft 2021: Washington Nationals’ draft picks Rounds 1-10 - Addressing organizational needs

The first 10 rounds of the 2021 MLB Draft, or the Rule 4 Draft for those of you interested in technicalities, are in the books. For those of us who spend an inordinate amount of time pouring over amateur scouting reports and making treks to see prospects before they become household names, the first year player draft is always a momentous occasion. That said, the 2021 MLB Draft held even greater intrigue than in typical years. While many people may be sick of hearing it, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly altered everything that surrounds the draft this year. While amateur players didn’t stop developing between March 2020 and 2021, opportunities for scouts and other observers to actually see prospects in any form were severely limited. Additionally, MLB’s decision to limit last year’s Rule 4 draft to just 5 rounds led to a much deeper draft in the middle rounds due to the number of redshirt Juniors and oddly draft-eligible Seniors available to teams. Based on these factors, expectations for the 2021 MLB Draft were all over the map. While Mock Drafts are typically just guesstimates or projections based on industry chatter, I had the genuine impression that baseball insiders were less sure of their evaluations and projections for the manner in which teams execute their draft plans.