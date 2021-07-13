Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

More New Menu Items Revealed for Cheyenne Frontier Days

By Jax
 14 days ago
We are less than two weeks away from Wyoming's biggest annual festival and some more new additions to the menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days have been revealed. The popular award-winning culinary creators from Fun Biz Fair Food have added some more intriguing menu items to the growing menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Last week, you heard about the unique new dish, Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po'Boi, and now a recent press release has disclosed such new items as the Elote Dog, Elote Fiesta Tots, Cucumber Mint Lemonade, and The Smokestack. And it seems there will be even more to come!

