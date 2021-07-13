More New Menu Items Revealed for Cheyenne Frontier Days

I almost feel like this is one of the final pieces to having "normal" life in Cheyenne. Which, is the return of Edge Fest. The yearly summer concert, like most things in 2020 were cancelled and set to the side for the hope of returning in 2021. Fortunately, the 2021 return IS happening for Edge Fest. The best part, we get the full lineup in just over a week. There will be an announcement part for sponsors on July 20th, so put that in your calendar to look out for info.