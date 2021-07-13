Cancel
Casper, WY

Where Is All The Smoke In Casper Coming From?

By Zach Spadt
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 15 days ago
With much of the Mountain West in flames, Casper and other parts of Wyoming are experiencing the fall out in the form of smoke. And, while the National Weather Service has issued smoke advisories for the extreme northwestern portions of the state, Casper has not been issued such a warning. That doesn't make Casper Mountain any easier to see.

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Authorities Recover 15-Year-Old’s Body From Wyoming Reservoir

Authorities in Fremont County have located the body of a 15-year-old boy from Pilot Butte Reservoir in Fremont County. According to a news release, officials were notified at roughly 1 p.m. Saturday of a young man struggling in the water while trying to swim ashore. The unnamed minor was tubing with other teens near the Sunrise recreation Area boat ramp on the north side of the reservoir.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Girls Team Moves Up to 2nd Place at NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving along in Lincoln, Nebraska and the Wyoming girls team is currently in 2nd place. Yoder's Haiden Thompson is first in the goat tying with a time of 7.36. Tavy Leno of Sheridan is running 8th in that event with a time of 8.01 Ashlyn Goven of Rozet is still running first in the barrel racing at 17.494 and she also is in 4th place in the pole bending with a clocking of 20.377. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is in 4th place in the reined cow horse event with 291.5 and 30th in the cutting with a score of 140. Also in the cutting event, Emme Norsworthy of Thermopolis and Baleight Lane of Huntley is in 55th with a score of 132. Mercati Martin of Evanston, who competes for Utah is 9th in the breakaway roping with a time of 2.55. The Wyoming girls team has wracked up 905 points with Texas in 1st place with 1375.
Posted by
My Country 95.5

Watch: Wyoming Wolf Pack Too Tough For Grizzly In Yellowstone Battle

You've heard the saying "there's power in numbers", right? A pack of Wolves in Yellowstone show that is absolutely true, even when they're fighting off a Grizzly. The wolf population had nearly become extinct until they were classified as an endangered species in 1973 and the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem became one of three recovery areas. In the mid 1990's 41 wolves were released into Yellowstone and through time, many have moved out of the area where they are not protected. There are an estimated 528 wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (between 12-20 MILLION acres in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho), with about 8 packs with 94 wolves in Yellowstone NP. Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to nearly 730 Grizzly bears with about 150 living in Yellowstone park. The Grizzly is listed as a "Threatened Species", but researchers believe the population is doing well.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s Top Baby Names On Track With Rest Of Country

The US doesn't have many laws when it comes to naming your child, but there are some states with a few. Wyoming's only real rule when naming your kid is that the official record cannot look like a foreign character. As an example, you cannot have an asterisks, @ or apostrophe legally in a name, other than that it's pretty a pretty open game.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

WATCH: It Was Worth It- Vietnam Veteran is Finally Back Home in Wyoming

Those were 1st Lieutenant Alva Ray Krogman’s last recorded words, his last transmission, as his 0-1 F Bird Dog was struck by 37-mm anti-aircraft fire. Krogman was serving in Vietnam at the time and he was assigned to the 504th Tactical Air Support Squadron, flying as a Forward Air Controller over Laos. His plane was shot down on January 17, 1967 and, unfortunately, his remains could not be recovered at the time.

