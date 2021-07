The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away. The SF Giants remain in a tightly packed race for the National League West crown. On the other side of the country, the Miami Marlins find themselves in the cellar of the NL East and 15 games below .500. While the Marlins found their way to the postseason in 2021, they are clearly set to be cellars this summer. What could a few trades look like between these two teams?