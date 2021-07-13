Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga-area school districts to continue providing free school meals to all students next year

By Anika Chaturvedi, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Jul. 12—The extension of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program will provide students in Chattanooga-area school districts with free breakfast and lunch for a second year. School districts in Hamilton and Bradley counties in Tennessee and Whitfield and Catoosa counties in Georgia operated under the Seamless Summer Option program through the National School Lunch Program last year. The program was extended in April to cover meals for the 2021-22 school year until June 2022.

