Jersey City, NJ

Cafe Alyce breathes new life into Jersey City’s old Luncheonette

By JC Upfront Staff
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCafe Alyce is now open at 641 Montgomery. The BYOB restaurant quietly opened last weekend breathing new life into what was formerly the Medical Center Luncheonette. The new restaurant is situated across the street from The Beacon. Before being redeveloped into luxury rentals, The Beacon was the original home of the Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) and the Medical Center Luncheonette (now Cafe Alyce) served many of the hospital’s staff.

