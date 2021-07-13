Cafe Alyce breathes new life into Jersey City’s old Luncheonette
Cafe Alyce is now open at 641 Montgomery. The BYOB restaurant quietly opened last weekend breathing new life into what was formerly the Medical Center Luncheonette. The new restaurant is situated across the street from The Beacon. Before being redeveloped into luxury rentals, The Beacon was the original home of the Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC) and the Medical Center Luncheonette (now Cafe Alyce) served many of the hospital’s staff.www.jerseycityupfront.com
Comments / 0