Bequette joins race for U.S. Senate
Former Arkansas Razorback football standout Jake Bequette said Monday that he will challenge U.S. Sen. John Boozman in the state's 2022 Republican primary. Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the former New England Patriot highlighted his support for former President Donald Trump, questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and condemned acts of violence after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.www.arkansasonline.com
