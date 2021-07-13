Cancel
Nichole Lopez-Tackett

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal law firm Ropes & Gray is pleased to announce the arrival of Nichole Lopez-Tackett, counsel in the firm’s leveraged finance practice, to its 100-lawyer Chicago office – a team known for “talented, sophisticated problem solvers,” who “understand what is important to clients,” writes Chambers USA in its 2021 guide. Nichole represents corporate borrowers, private equity sponsors, investment funds and lending institutions in a wide range of complex financing transactions.

