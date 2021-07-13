Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennesaw, GA

Mariners continue to load up on high-school players in MLB draft

By Ryan Divish, The Seattle Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 13 days ago

Jul. 13—The Mariners continued to go against their past tendencies under general manager Jerry Dipoto when it comes to the MLB draft. After taking Harry Ford, a high-school catcher out of Kennesaw, Georgia, with their first-round selection Sunday, they continued the trend taking a pair of high-school players with their second- and third-round choices to start the second day of the 2021 draft.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kennesaw, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Kennesaw, GA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Michael Morales
Person
Bryce Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Mlb Draft#High School#Florida State#Ss#East Pennsboro Hs#Texas A M#Baylor#Covid#All American#Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Out As Vikings Coach Faces Job Loss For Refusing Vaccine

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused the Minnesota Vikings of "discrimination" after the football team's assistant coach faced being ousted for refusing the coronavirus vaccine. Rick Dennison has been offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the past two seasons but he is now reportedly out because he did not want...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: 2 SEC Schools Firmly Against Oklahoma, Texas

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will likely come down to a vote by the league’s member schools. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the Sooners and the Longhorns have expressed interest in leaving the Big 12, with eyes on the SEC. However, according to multiple reports, Oklahoma and Texas will need voting approval from the SEC’s schools. At least 75 percent of the SEC’s 14 schools will reportedly need to be in favor of the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Which Alabama baseball players were drafted in 2021 MLB Draft?

Alabama baseball returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014 this past season. Then, the Crimson Tide set a team record in the 2021 MLB draft. Alabama had four players drafted over the first six rounds, the most in program history for one roster. Four players picked through the first 10 rounds also ties the 1983 Alabama team.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: Ongoing Day Two Picks and Analysis

We are halfway through the 2021 MLB Draft, with rounds 2-10 having been completed during the second day of the draft. Still shorter than normal, there are only 20 rounds during this year’s draft as opposed to the 40 from years past. The Mariners took the stud high school catcher Harry Ford in the first round, getting the closest thing to Craig Biggio anyone has drafted since he was taken back in 1987.
Seattle, WADodger Insider

Mariners Select C/OF Harry Ford 12th Overall in MLB Draft

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners have selected catcher/outfielder Harry Ford out of North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Georgia) with their first selection (12th overall) in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter announced tonight. Ford, 18, hit .343 (96x280) with 83 runs scored, 20 doubles,...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Philly high school football player dies warming up for scrimmage

A Philadelphia high school football player died after collapsing on the field while warming up for a scrimmage Tuesday night. West Catholic Preparatory High School student Ivan Hicks, 16, was set to be involved in a 7-on-7 scrimmage against Coatesville High School, the Chester County Coroner’s Office said. He died as he was warming up before the game started, a Coatesville High School spokeswoman said.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners 2021 MLB Draft picks, fifth through tenth rounds

Here are the writeups for the remaining draft picks on Day 2 of the MLB draft, rounds 5-10. If you want the writeups on the first four draft picks, round one (Harry Ford) is here, round two (Edwin Arroyo Jr.) is here, round three (Michael Morales) is here, and round four (Bryce Miller) is here.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: Keep tabs on every selection Seattle makes

The 2021 MLB Draft is under way, and the Mariners get to take part in a full 20 rounds one year after the event was limited to six rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seattle got things going Sunday with the 12th overall pick, where they selected athletic catcher Harry Ford.

Comments / 0

Community Policy