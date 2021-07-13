Commentary: We’re in the midst of a global loneliness crisis. Here’s how we can end it
We are in the midst of a global loneliness crisis that struck long before “social distancing” entered our vernacular and our smiles were occluded by masks. One in 5 millennials in the U.S. say they have no friends, according to a 2019 survey. Sixty percent of residents in U.S. nursing homes have no visitors. In Japan, people over 65 routinely commit crimes so they can avoid social isolation by living in jail. The problem is so acute, the United Kingdom appointed its first minister of loneliness in 2018.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0