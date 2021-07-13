The Best Thing Most Americans Can Do to Make America Better

The term white supremacy has received a lot of play lately. White supremacists were prominent among the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6; the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff attributed the assault to “white rage.” Accusations of white supremacy surrounded the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis as well as the deaths of other African Americans. Vestiges of white supremacy surely animate some of the nostalgia for the “lost cause” of the Confederacy as well as the resistance to renaming military bases named for Confederate generals or the removal of statues honoring Confederate heroes.