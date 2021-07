Welcome to the last few days of July, and the start of a new month on Sunday. And very much like this month has been, hot and dry, such will be the cast this week and into the weekend. We have averaged right at 80° as an average daily temperature so far, and with the next few days in the lower 90’s, and even behind a cold front passing by on Thursday with high temps still in the upper 80’s, the hot July will continue.